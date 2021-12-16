Islami Bank lays floral wreath at National Memorial on Victory Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has paid tribute to the myrtered of the Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Victory Day.

Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, CAMLCO Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, and IBTRA Principal SM Rabiul Hassan placed the floral wreath on behalf of the bank, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Md Mahboob Alam, Mohammod Ullah, Mizanur Rahman and GM Mohd Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents along with top officials and employees of all levels of the bank were present on the occasion.