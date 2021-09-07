Islami Bank launches agent banking service in Brahmanbaria

Banking

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

Islami Bank launches agent banking service in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 10:13 pm
Islami Bank launches agent banking service in Brahmanbaria

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has set up an agent banking centre in Borail union of Brahmanbaria in order to provide banking services to the marginalised people. 

The agent baking centre was inaugurated at Gosaipur market in Nabinagar upazila in presence of District Council Chairman Shafiqul Alam who attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. 

Raiyan Trading International initiated the opening of the agent banking centre which will be operated by the Nabinagar branch of Islami Bank. 

Brahmanbaria District Council's Chief Executive Officer Md Aminul Islam, Brahmanbaria Press Club's Senior Vice-President Pijush Kanti Acharjee and Secretary General Zabed Rahim Bijon, Nabinagar Upazila Council's Vice-Chairman Zakir Hossain Sadeq, District Council Member Abul Hossain Azad and businessman Nazmul spoke the occasion chaired by the bank's branch Manager Md Shahid Ullah.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

3h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

3h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

3h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places