Islami Bank launches agent banking service in Brahmanbaria

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has set up an agent banking centre in Borail union of Brahmanbaria in order to provide banking services to the marginalised people.

The agent baking centre was inaugurated at Gosaipur market in Nabinagar upazila in presence of District Council Chairman Shafiqul Alam who attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Raiyan Trading International initiated the opening of the agent banking centre which will be operated by the Nabinagar branch of Islami Bank.

Brahmanbaria District Council's Chief Executive Officer Md Aminul Islam, Brahmanbaria Press Club's Senior Vice-President Pijush Kanti Acharjee and Secretary General Zabed Rahim Bijon, Nabinagar Upazila Council's Vice-Chairman Zakir Hossain Sadeq, District Council Member Abul Hossain Azad and businessman Nazmul spoke the occasion chaired by the bank's branch Manager Md Shahid Ullah.