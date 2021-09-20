Islami Bank holds its Board of Directors’ meeting

Islami Bank holds its Board of Directors’ meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on Sunday at virtual platform. 

The bank's Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Vice Chairmen Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md Shahabuddin, foreign Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank Dr Areef Suleman and other directors, Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula and Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary JQM Habibullah attended the meeting. 
 

