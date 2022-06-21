Islami Bank holds 39th AGM

The 39th Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 21 June 2022, Tuesday on a virtual platform, reads a press release.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al- Rajhi of KSA and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen of the bank, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of IDB along with other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder,

Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with foreign institutional Shareholders and a significant number of local shareholders participated in the meeting.

The meeting approved the Financial Statements of the Bank for the year end 31 December 2021 and a 10% cash dividend for the Shareholders.