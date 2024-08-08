Islami Bank cracks down on Tk889cr money withdrawal using fictitious loans

Banking

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:31 pm

Related News

Islami Bank cracks down on Tk889cr money withdrawal using fictitious loans

Last Tuesday, the bank blocked the withdrawal of Tk889 crore in a single day

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 04:31 pm
Logo of Islami Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of Islami Bank. Photo: Collected

Following the ouster of the government, the private sector Islami Bank has started taking steps to curb the trend of withdrawing money through fictitious loans.

Last Tuesday, the bank blocked the withdrawal of Tk889 crore in a single day.

Two companies – Golden Star and Top Ten Trading House – were trying to withdraw the money.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bank officials said both the institutions are related to the bank's owners, which meant they could only prevent the withdrawal once the government had changed. 

Meanwhile, the instability that started in Islami Bank after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government came to a head on Wednesday. 

Bank officials, including those who felt excluded or deprived, held a protest demanding the resignation of officials who joined in the last seven years alongside that of Additional Managing Director (AMD) Muhammad Qaisar Ali. Qaisar resigned yesterday.

The daily Prothom Alo reported that five cheques of Sonali, Janata, Rupali, Pubali and City banks were sent for encashment at Islami Bank's Agrabad branch in Chattogram on Tuesday. 

The Golden Star organisation issued the five cheques. Top Ten Trading's Tk548 crore was also blocked the same day.

Muhammad Munirul Maula, managing director of Islami Bank, was called several times for a statement on this, but he did not respond.

However, a related official of the bank told Prothom Alo that it was on the brink of destruction due to the amount of fictitious loans. 

He said money was being withdrawn and sent abroad as dollars. 

A central bank official told Prothom Alo that Islami Bank had been banned from giving new loans.

"What can be done if they don't listen? We are waiting for a decision from the new government."

Bangladesh / Top News

Islami Bank / Bangladesh / cash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

8h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

23h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

1h | Videos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

1h | Videos
Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

5h | Videos
Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

5h | Videos