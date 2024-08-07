Islami Bank AMD Qaisar Ali resigns

He submitted the resignation letter to the bank’s Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula this (7 August) afternoon. Photo: Collected

Islami Bank Additional Managing Director (AMD) Mohammad Qaisar Ali has resigned today (7 August).

He submitted the resignation letter to the bank's Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Anisur Rahman, a top official of Islami Bank's CBA has said no executives who joined after 2017 will be allowed to stay in the bank.

All illegal appointments made without tests since 2017 will be cancelled and those who were unlawfully dismissed during this period will be reinstated, he added.

He made the remarks when leaders who have been deprived over the last seven years gathered in front of Islami Bank's head office in Motijheel.

