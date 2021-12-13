Islami Bank achieves ICSB Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved Silver Award in the 8th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2020 under Islamic Operation category.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, the managing director and CEO of the bank, received the award from Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission in presence of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at a function held at Hotel Radisson in Dhaka on Sunday (12 December), said a press release.

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) President Muzaffar Ahmed, President, ICSB Corporate Governance Committee Chairman Itrat Hussain, and IBBL Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah, FCS, were present on the occasion.