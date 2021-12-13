Islami Bank achieves ICSB Award

Banking

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:38 pm

Related News

Islami Bank achieves ICSB Award

Mohammed Monirul Moula, the managing director and CEO of the bank, received the award from Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission in presence of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at a function held at Hotel Radisson in Dhaka on Sunday (12 December)

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 06:38 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved Silver Award in the 8th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2020 under Islamic Operation category.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, the managing director and CEO of the bank, received the award from Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission in presence of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP at a function held at Hotel Radisson in Dhaka on Sunday (12 December), said a press release. 

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) President Muzaffar Ahmed, President, ICSB Corporate Governance Committee  Chairman Itrat Hussain, and IBBL Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah, FCS, were present on the occasion.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

4h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

6h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

7h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in the 5G era

Bangladesh in the 5G era

1h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

1h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

3h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 