Islami Bank achieves ‘Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award’

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved "Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award 2019 and 2020" on Tuesday (12 May).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL at a programme in Krishibid Institute, Dhaka, said a press release.

Fazle Kabir, governor, Bangladesh Bank, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary, Financial Institutions Division (FID) of Finance Ministry, Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor and Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, ANM Siddiqur Rahman and Miftah Uddin, and executive vice presidents of the bank were present on the occasion.