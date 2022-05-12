Islami Bank achieves ‘Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award’

Banking

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

Islami Bank achieves ‘Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award’

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved "Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award 2019 and 2020" on Tuesday (12 May).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL at a programme in Krishibid Institute, Dhaka, said a press release.

Fazle Kabir, governor, Bangladesh Bank, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary, Financial Institutions Division (FID) of Finance Ministry, Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor and Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, ANM Siddiqur Rahman and Miftah Uddin, and executive vice presidents of the bank were present on the occasion.

Remittance Award / IBBL / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

7h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

10h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

11h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

5h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

5h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

11h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert