Interest on written-off loans can be waived

Banking

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

Interest on written-off loans can be waived

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 09:58 pm
Interest on written-off loans can be waived

The Bangladesh Bank has offered an opportunity to waive the interest on written-off loans.

The central bank had earlier told banks that the original loans could not be waived.

The central bank on Tuesday issued a circular in a bid to remove any confusion on whether the policy on interest waiver would also be applicable to interest waiver on the written off loans.

However, the waiver will not be applicable for intentionally defaulted loans and loans are taken by fraud.

The waiver of interest on written off loans must be approved by the board of the respective bank.

However, the managing authorities of a bank can take decisions on interest waivers of up to Tk10 lakh on an original loan. Besides, in case of interest waiver, it is necessary to ensure recovery of bank fund expenditure.

Writing off bad loans is an exercise conducted by banks to clean up their balance sheets for tax benefits and capital optimisation.

The central bank said it would have to review the impact of the interest waiver on the bank's own financial condition. For this, banks have to take into consideration the adequacy of their own capital, profit and other financial indicators.

However, prior approval of the Bangladesh Bank is required in case of waiver of interest on the loans taken by the director of a bank or financial institution and his family members.

It can be relaxed in some cases of bank fund expenditure. These include projects that have been closed for three years, loan collateral, project assets and if it is not possible to recover funds from the sale of personal assets of project entrepreneurs.

Economy / Top News

written-off loans / interest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

11h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

12h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

1h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

1h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

3h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature