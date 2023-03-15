Interest rate target-based monetary policy from June

Banking

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Interest rate target-based monetary policy from June

Bangladesh Bank officials to visit the Reserve Bank of India for hands-on experience of the neighbouring country’s monetary policy model

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:26 pm
Interest rate target-based monetary policy from June

The Bangladesh Bank has made a policy decision to introduce an interest rate target-based monetary policy partially in the next monetary policy to be announced in June as per the suggestion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

With this interest rate target, the central bank will manage inflation following the monetary policy model that India follows, said a senior executive of the central bank.

A committee has been formed comprising a group of Bangladesh Bank officials who will visit India to gain hands-on experience from The Reserve Bank of India under the capacity development project of the IMF, he said.

The IMF has set the condition for the Bangladesh Bank to go for a flexible interest rate-based monetary policy as part of its $4.7 billion loan approved for the country in February.

At present, the Bangladesh Bank follows a money supply target-based monetary policy model which failed to tame inflation as the money supply is not the cause of the current price pressure but it has been fuelled by external factors and energy price adjustment.

Moreover, the lending rate cap kept loans cheaper, which made monetary policy dysfunctional, said industry insiders.

The Bangladesh Bank in its current monetary policy projects to manage inflation within 7.5% this fiscal year but the rate shot up to 8.78% in February after energy prices were hiked several times.

The Bangladesh Bank governor in an event at the Bangladesh Business Summit, organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry on 11-13 March this year, said that they were working to introduce an interest rate corridor very soon.

How the interest rate corridor will work

Interest rate-based monetary policy is a type of macroeconomic policy that is used by central banks to control the level of inflation and economic growth by influencing the interest rates in the economy.

In this policy, the central bank adjusts the interest rates on loans to banks, known as the "policy rate", which affects the interest rates that banks charge their customers for borrowing money.

The Bangladesh Bank will set a maximum and minimum limit for policy the rate which will be used as reference rates for the lending rate in the market. The central bank will set an interest rate target for the call money market and based on that target it will supply money to manage inflation, said the senior executive of the central bank.

At present, money supply tools do not impact inflation as the lending rate cap keeps money cheaper, he said, adding that if the lending rate cap is not lifted, the new policy will not work either.

So, the central bank is pursuing the government to lift the cap when the central bank enters into the new interest rate-based monetary policy model in June, he added.   

The Bangladesh Bank in the existing monetary policy uses the repo rate to manage the impact of money supply on inflation. If the policy rate is increased money is supposed to become expensive, but that principle is not working now due to the lending rate cap, he said.

Top News

Monetary Policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

4h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

2h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 