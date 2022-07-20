Interest on EDF loans raised to 3%

Interest on Export Development Fund (EDF) loans has been raised to 3% from the existing 2%.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Wednesday (20 July) regarding this.

"It has been decided that interest rate on EDF loans to ADs (authorised dealers) will be charged by Bangladesh Bank at 1.50% per annum, while ADs will charge interest to manufacturer-exporters at 3.00% annum; for disbursement until further instructions," the circular read.

Other relevant instructions on EDF will remain unchanged, it added.

Business insiders said that the enhancement of interest on EDF loans will make the credit market competitive.