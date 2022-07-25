Interbank dollar rate rises further to Tk94.70

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

The interbank exchange rate of dollars rose further to Tk94.70 on Monday (25 July).

Taka has been devalued by Tk0.25 down from Tk94.45 a day ago, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told The Business Standard.

He said the central bank sold $132 million on Monday at the new rate which was fixed based on demand for the US currency in the market.

According to the Bangladesh Bank data, Taka has depreciated by over 5% in a month apart, while the devaluation is 10.80% compared to last year.

In addition, the rate is even higher in the open market with up to Tk105 being hiked against a dollar.