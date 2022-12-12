Industrial, corporate lending rate cap to stay: Central bank

Banking

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

Industrial, corporate lending rate cap to stay: Central bank

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:23 pm
Photo : Collected
Photo : Collected

The 9% lending rate cap on corporate and industrial loans will not be lifted, the central bank said on Monday at a meeting with the country's leading business owners.

Traders sought dollar support from the reserve for their import payment at the meeting, but the Bangladesh Bank high-ups did not provide any assurance on the request. But, the central bank said it will provide assistance from the central bank reserve for urgent needs including government LC payments.

The top business leaders also appealed to the central bank to extend the repayment period of loans, including the loans from the Export Development Fund (EDF), to avoid default. Bangladesh Bank officials said they will consider the demands.

Central bank spokesperson and Executive Director Mejbaul Haque claimed that the Bangladesh Bank did not cap the interest rate on consumer loans. He said the lending rate cap is there for industrial loans, working capital loans, raw material loans.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem along with top leaders of central banks and business organisations attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Md Jashim Uddin told reporters, "If the interest rate is low, investment is high. Although raising interest rates in America reduces inflation, I think this does not apply to our country. The governor has said the cap will not be lifted."

He added that they asked the central bank to stabilise the LCs with dollars from the reserves in addition to prioritising imports.

"The Bangladesh Bank has said that it will look into the matter," he added.

Exports were suffering as the production was disrupted due to shortage of gas and electricity.

"We will have to pay the instalments [of loans] to the banks, but it has already become difficult for us to pay the December salaries of the workers. So, we have requested the central bank to extend our loan repayment period till 30 June," said the FBCCI president.

Asked why the bank should give them extension again, he said, "Due to the increase in the raw materials and fuel prices, our situation is now worse than it was during Covid. The government is not able to import fuel due to the price hike and we are not able to run factories due to gas shortage. Now, if I cannot run the factory and open LCs to bring raw materials, how can I pay the loan instalments?"

Jashim Uddin stressed that they need policy support including loan repayment extension like the Covid-time.

"We are paying the interest. So, the bank gets the interest and the borrower is not ending up in default. We think that extending the deadline will not cause any problem to the bank or the borrowers who are struggling at the moment," he said, adding, "I think the governor is positive about this."

The pricing of dollars was also discussed, about which the FBCCI president said now the exporters are getting the price of the dollar at Tk101 and the importers are spending Tk105-106 to buy the dollar.

"We have said the price of dollars should be the same for import and export," he said.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Mejbaul Haque said the global context and the current economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.

"The FBCCI has sought policy support similar to the one during the Covid-19 period. We will consider their demands," he said.

"The Bangladesh Bank is considering providing assistance in the import of industrial raw materials. We have continued the import of all products except some specific products," said the central bank official.

Regarding unification of import-export dollar rates, he said, the Bangladesh Bank will gradually implement it.

"Import-export rates are not always the same. Usually, there is a difference of Tk2. We are moving towards that," he said, adding that the central bank is also considering the extension sought on loan repayment.

Economy / Top News

Interest Rate / Lending rate cap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

14h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

1h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

1h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

3h | TBS SPORTS
46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis