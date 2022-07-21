Import LC settled at Tk103 per dollar on Thursday

Banking

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:57 pm

Related News

Import LC settled at Tk103 per dollar on Thursday

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:57 pm
Import LC settled at Tk103 per dollar on Thursday

Banks on Thursday settled import letters of credit (LCs) at Tk103 per dollar on Thursday.

However, some banks paid Tk 102 to collect remittances from the exchange houses. On Wednesday, the price of Tk101.

Export proceeds were encashed at a price of Tk101 per dollar, which is two taka more per dollar than on Wednesday.

Officials of the treasury department of several banks told The Business Standard that the central bank has taken a number of initiatives to meet the dollar crisis in the market.

Central bank hikes dollar price by 50 paisa

The central bank has increased the interbank exchange rate of US dollar by 50 paisa to Tk94.45. On Thursday, $70 million was sold to banks at the new price.

The central bank has so far sold more than $700 million to banks in the new fiscal year. The central bank is providing this support mainly to help open import LCs for fuel, electricity, food products, government purchases and daily necessities.

However, Bangladesh Bank is not supplying enough to meet the total demand. As a result, the remaining dollars for the import of these products are collected from the market. Industry insiders believe this to be one of the reasons for the increase in dollar prices.

The interbank exchange rate on 21 July last year was Tk84.80. Taka has depreciated by Tk9.65 or 11.38% against the dollar in the one-year period.

Bangladesh Bank releases four suspended LCs

Recently, the commercial banks have been asked to inform the central bank about imports worth more than $5 million 24 hours before opening the LC.

The Bangladesh Bank has cleared four of the five import LCs worth nearly $45 million previously blocked.

A senior official of the central bank said that the loans were suspended after receiving information about irregularities. However, four were allowed later after receiving necessary paperwork.

Dollar price 102.50 in kerb market

Customers had to spend Tk102.50 to purchase dollars from the kerb market on Thursday. Besides, the money changers collected dollars at Tk102. Dollars were traded at this price last Wednesday and Tuesday in the kerb market.

Economy / Top News

Import / letters of credit (LC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

12h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

14h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about Share market

What you need to know about Share market

2h | Videos
South Africa's new T20 league

South Africa's new T20 league

2h | Videos
Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

2h | Videos
Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership