IMF advises to leave the dollar rate to the market

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 11:20 pm
The IMF has urged the central bank to do their best in maintaining economic growth in the middle of global economic setback

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the central bank to leave the dollar exchange rate to the market.

IMF officials made the recommendation during a meeting with the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.

They also suggested the central bank to make changes in calculating the foreign reserve exchange and reduce default loans, said sources aware about the meeting.

The newly appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abdur Rauf Talukder presided over the meeting attended by Deputy Governors Ahmed Jamal, Kazi Sayedur Rahman, AKM Sajedur Rahman and Abu Farah Md Nasser.

According to the sources of the meeting, the delegation called IMF Staff Visit Mission 2022 made the suggestions after holding a number of discussions in phases. 

The discussions also included major topics including ways to deal with the economic crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war as well as formulation and implementation of necessary policies. 

The IMF has urged the central bank to do their best in maintaining economic growth in the middle of global economic setback.

