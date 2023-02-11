IFIC sponsors publication of a book highlighting the significance of Padma River

Banking

Press Release
11 February, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 01:20 pm

IFIC sponsors publication of a book highlighting the significance of Padma River

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A book based on the inherent role of the Padma River "The Great Padma: The Epic River that Made the Bengal Delta" was inaugurated through a grand ceremony at Aloki Centre on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in the capital, reads a press release. 

This book enlightens on the part of Padma River in the prosperity of its surrounding area.

IFIC Bank was honored to be the sole sponsor of the publication of this book.

Founder of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, Professor Rehman Sobhan was the chief guest of the event.

Honorable Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser, Salman F Rahman delivered a speech as the special guest.

Chairman of Bengal Foundation, Abul Khair Litu, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, Shah A Sarwar and Director-General of Bengal Institute and editor of the book Kazi Khaleed Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

