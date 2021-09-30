IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to police

IFIC Bank sponsored 2 lakh face masks to Bangladesh Police for ensuring safety in discharging duties amid the coronavirus outbreak.

IFIC Bank MD and CEO Shah A Sarwar handed over the masks to Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr Benzir Ahmed at Police Headquarters in the capital on Wednesday, said a press release.

Shah Mohammad Moinuddin, deputy managing director and Nayla Tarannum Chowdhury, head of Corporate Communication and Branding from IFIC Bank, were also present at the mask handover event.

Earlier, IFIC Bank donated Tk1 Crore for providing world class personal protective equipment (PPEs) and face masks to Bangladesh Police during the first outbreak of Covid -19 in 2020.

