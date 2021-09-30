IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to police

Banking

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 05:48 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to police

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 05:48 pm
IFIC Bank sponsors 2 lakh masks to police

IFIC Bank sponsored 2 lakh face masks to Bangladesh Police for ensuring safety in discharging duties amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

IFIC Bank MD and CEO Shah A Sarwar handed over the masks to Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr Benzir Ahmed at Police Headquarters in the capital on Wednesday, said a press release.  

Shah Mohammad Moinuddin, deputy managing director and Nayla Tarannum Chowdhury, head of Corporate Communication and Branding from IFIC Bank, were also present at the mask handover event.    

Earlier, IFIC Bank donated Tk1 Crore for providing world class personal protective equipment (PPEs) and face masks to Bangladesh Police during the first outbreak of Covid -19 in 2020.  
 

IFIC Bank / police

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel