IFIC Bank to sell Nepal Bangladesh Bank’s share to Chaudhary Group at Tk439 crore

IFIC Bank has decided to sell its entire stake of Nepal Bangladesh Bank (NBB) to Sarika Chaudhary, wife of the Chaudhary Group's President Binod Kumar Chaudhary, at Tk439 crore subject to approvals from Nepal Rastra Bank and other regulatory authorities.

The listed lender revealed this price-sensitive information on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Monday.

According to their disclosure, Sarika Chaudhary, a resident of Kathmandu, will buy the stake of the bank at 618.7 crores Nepalese Rupee. One Nepalese rupee is equivalent to Tk0.71.

After the news was published, IFIC share price rose by 1.72% to close at Tk17.70 on Monday at DSE.

Chaudhary Group, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Nepal, holds a major promoter share in Nabil Bank in the country.

NBB signed an agreement in January to merge with Nabil Bank after its foreign partner IFIC Bank had left following the sale of its shares.

Earlier, in July last year, IFIC Bank announced that they would repatriate the fund by selling its stake of around 40.09% in NBB.

Nepalese newspapers have reported that Chaudhary Group has signed an agreement to buy the IFIC Bank's shares in NBB after the central bank of Nepal rejected the buying proposal of NB Group – a major stakeholder of NBB Bank.

Meanwhile, some Nepali newspapers reported that MV Dugar Group has filed a case in Kathmandu District Court against NBB share purchase agreement with Chaudhary Group. The Court has ordered a halt on the share purchase process of Nepal Bangladesh Bank as IFIC Bangladesh, which holds 40% of the bank's shares, reportedly wanted to sell the shares to the Chaudhary Group without proper competition and against the Nepal Rastra Bank ruling.

Issuing the order on 11 January, the court asked NBB to submit a written reply within seven days.

Moti Lal Dugar of MV Dugar Group claimed that the two parties had signed a purchase agreement on 2 April 2021, but lately, IFIC stopped communicating with them and again proceeded to sell its shares to the Chaudhary Group.

Nepal Bangladesh Bank was established in 1994 as a joint venture between Nepalese NB Group and Bangladeshi IFIC Bank. With three representatives in the bank's seven-member board at present, IFIC has a stronghold over NBB.

