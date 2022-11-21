IFIC Bank receives 'PCI DSS' certification

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 07:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
IFIC Bank has received the certification for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS Version 3.2.1), an international recognition for maintaining maximum data security or information protection of customers.

Moshiul Islam, CEO of Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC) handed over the certificate to Md Monitur Rahman, DMD and chief of operations and information technology and Md Nazmul Haque Talukder, head of IT at a function organised at IFIC Tower on Monday (21 November), said a press release.

Md Wahidul Islam Sarker, additional director of the Information Systems Development and Support Department (ISDSD), Bangladesh Bank spoke on behalf of Bangladesh Bank portraying the importance of the achievement and practice the same.

SM Tofayel Ahmad, joint director of Bangladesh Bank, Syed Mansur Mustafa, DMD and Acting MD of IFIC bank, and other deputy managing directors including senior officials of the bank were present at the event. Officials from Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC) were also present at the event.

According to the media release, IFIC Bank has been able to obtain the certificate in a short time considering the size of its operations by complying with the PCI-DSS compliance standard through the compliance assessment conducted by Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC). PCI DSS is a security standard for organisations that store, process and transmit cardholder's data. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) developed a compliance standard intended to secure credit and debit card transactions with the aim to prevent card data fraud.

