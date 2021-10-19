IFIC Bank Principal Branch and Glamour Dresses ink MoU for institutional banking facilities

IFIC Bank's Principal Branch and Glamour Dresses Ltd on Monday (18 October) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for institutional banking facilities.

The signing ceremony was held at Glamour Dresses Limited's corporate office in the capital's Mohakhali, said a press release.

Kaucher Hossain, managing director of Glamour Dresses Ltd and Naeema Chaudhury Quayes, relationship manager (Retail Business) of IFIC Bank's Principal Branch signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions.

Under the MoU, payroll accounts for Glamour Dresses Ltd's managerial staff and garment workers would be opened with IFIC Bank.