IFIC Bank organises training on prevention of money laundering, combating financing of terrorism at Bagerhat

Banking

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank organises training on prevention of money laundering, combating financing of terrorism at Bagerhat

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Limited recently organised a workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" in collaboration with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit.

The workshop was held on Saturday, (12 November) in Bagerhat Shrimp Research Centre Auditorium, said a press release.

The workshop was presided over by Syed Mansur Mustafa, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of IFIC Bank. Md Rafiqul Islam, director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, was present as the chief guest. Muhammad Omar Sharif, joint director and Md Ashraful Alam, deputy director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, were present as the resource person in the training programme.

In this day-long workshop, speakers discussed effective steps for prevention of money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. About 67 senior officials of 25 banks operating in Bagerhat district participated in the programme.

IFIC Bank / training / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday