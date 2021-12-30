​​​​​​​IFIC Bank inaugurates three new branches

IFIC Bank Limited has inaugurated three new branches in Kashiani, Darshana and Laksham.

The branches were launched on 27, 28 and 29 December respectively.

According to the press release, the branches are located in Goplagonj district, Chuadanga district and in Cumilla. These are the 158th, 159th and 160th branches of the bank.

To help reduce the risks of contagion of coronavirus, the inauguration programmes were held in limited gatherings in presence of local residents.

IFIC Bank offers modern banking products and services, ensuring banking facilities and fin-tech support through its branches and sub-branches across the country.