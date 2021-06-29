IFIC Bank inaugurates three new branches 

Banking

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank inaugurates three new branches 

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:41 pm
IFIC Bank inaugurates three new branches 

IFIC Bank Limited has inaugurated three new branches aiming to provide customers with modern services at their doorstep. 

The three new branches -- Sonargaon branch in Narayanganj, Dhanbari branch in Tangail and Laxmipur Branch in Laxmipur -- have started their journey on Tuesday as the 155th, 156th & 157th branch of the bank, reads a press release.

To help reduce the risks of contagion of coronavirus, inauguration programmes are held by maintaining social distance with a minimum number of guests in respective branches in presence of local residents, the press statement added.

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

34m | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook