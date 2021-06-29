IFIC Bank inaugurates three new branches 

IFIC Bank Limited has inaugurated three new branches aiming to provide customers with modern services at their doorstep.

The three new branches -- Sonargaon branch in Narayanganj, Dhanbari branch in Tangail and Laxmipur Branch in Laxmipur -- have started their journey on Tuesday as the 155th, 156th & 157th branch of the bank, reads a press release.

To help reduce the risks of contagion of coronavirus, inauguration programmes are held by maintaining social distance with a minimum number of guests in respective branches in presence of local residents, the press statement added.