IFIC Bank to divest from Nepal Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
IFIC Bank made the decision at a meeting of board of directors on Tuesday

Logo of IFIC Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of IFIC Bank. Photo: Collected

International Finance Investment and Commerce (IFIC) Bank Limited on Tuesday decided to withdraw its entire investment in Nepal Bangladesh Bank Limited.

IFIC Bank, a promoter of the foreign bank, made the decision at a meeting of board of directors on Tuesday, IFIC Bank said.

The sale proceeds would be repatriated to Bangladesh, the bank said.

'This is subject to execution of an agreement with suitable buyer at a desired price and all necessary approvals from regulatory authorities in Bangladesh and Nepal,' it added.

IFIC Bank may reject any application based on the offered price and units of shares proposed by the buyers, it said.

The Nepalese publicly owned bank was established in 1994 and IFIC was the foreign promoter of the venture.

