IDLC Income Fund declares 3% interim dividend after 6 months

Banking

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

IDLC Income Fund declares 3% interim dividend after 6 months

The first of its kind debt mutual fund was launched by IDLC AML in June 2021

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After six months of its launch, IDLC Income Fund has recently announced a 3% interim dividend for the period that ended on 31 December, 2021. 

IDLC Asset Management Ltd (IDLC AML) launched the IDLC Income Fund - the country's first ever debt mutual fund - in June 2021, read a press statement.

The first of its kind IDLC Income Fund is an open-ended, debt mutual fund that is mandated to invest in fixed income securities like government securities/government-backed securities, bonds, debentures, money market instruments, etc. 

This new category of investment vehicle offers maximum tax benefits like the National Savings Certificate (popularly known as Sanchayapatra), and maintains the optimum balance of yield, safety, and liquidity. 

Managing Director of IDLC AML Rajib Kumar Dey said "IDLC Income Fund ushers a new addition to the limited investment universe, where Sanchayapatra has been the only option till date, of investors who look for investment avenues which provide maximum tax rebates for efficient tax management, and regular and stable income without undertaking high risk thus enabling them to grow their wealth steadily."

Since investment in mutual funds is eligible under Income Tax Ordinance 1984, it can unquestionably save 10% -15% tax by delivering maximum tax rebate. This way, it solves critical problems, especially for people who have already exhausted their Sanchayapatra limits, and investment in the capital market is apparently the only way for achieving maximum tax rebates that come with the risk of capital erosion. 

IDLC Income Fund will be an eye-opener for the investors because the composition of the portfolio – if maintained with the right investment philosophy – can yield regular and stable income in the form of dividends. 

 

Economy

IDLC Asset Management Limited / IDLC / IDLC Income Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

6h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

8h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

1h | Videos
Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

2h | Videos
Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

2h | Videos
Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment