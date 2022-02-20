ICT division issues Bangladesh Bank CA license

Information and Communication Technology Division's Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) has issued a CA (Certifying Authority) license to Bangladesh Bank, the apex regulatory body for the country's monetary and financial system.

This license will reduce financial risk and ensure overall security by introducing digital signatures and verifying the identity of the information giver and the receiver as well as ensuring the confidentiality, reliability and reliability of the information in case of online transaction.

"This activity is a milestone in expanding electronic and digital signatures in Bangladesh," said NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of ICT Division, while issuing the license to Bangladesh Bank in the meeting room of the ICT division on Sunday.

He also mentioned that the implementation of digital signatures in the banking sector through Bangladesh Bank will ensure maximum security in online financial transactions of the people of the country.

Later, the senior secretary handed over the CA license to the Bangladesh Bank authorities, said Shahidul Alam Majumdar, public relations officer of ICT division.

Chief Controller of CCA Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Humayun Kabir and other officials of ICT Division and Bangladesh Bank were present at the event.

