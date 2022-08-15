IBF observes National Mourning Day

Islami Bank Foundation celebrated the National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due dignity and various programmes.

On the occasion of the day, a virtual prayer and discussion meeting was organised by Islami Bank Foundation on Monday (15 August), reads a press release.

Chairman of Islami Bank Foundation and Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Bir Muktijoddha Professor Dr Kazi Shahidul Alam, spoke as the chief guest at the event.

IBF Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Md Saleh Zahoor delivered the keynote address IBF's EC Chairman Dr Tanveer Ahmad, IBF Member Prof Dr Fasiul Alam, Kamrul Hasan, Syed Abu Asad, IBF Member and IBBL Managing Director Muhammad Monirul Maula also spoke in in the meeting.

Muhammad Ali, Executive Director of Islami Bank Foundation presided over the meeting.

Speeches were also deliverd by Saleh Iqbal and Abdus Samad GM and Dr Mozammel Hossain Khan Training coordinator.

All levels of officials and employees of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the event.

Besides, prayers and discussion meetings were all organised at Islami Bank Hospitals, Islami Bank Community Hospitals, Islami Bank School and College, Technical Education Institutes, Medical College and Health Education Institutes run by Islami Bank Foundation. Free medical camps were arranged by the Islami Bank Hospitals.