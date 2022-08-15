IBF observes National Mourning Day

Banking

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

IBF observes National Mourning Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
IBF observes National Mourning Day

Islami Bank Foundation celebrated the National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due dignity and various programmes. 

On the occasion of the day, a virtual prayer and discussion meeting was organised by Islami Bank Foundation on Monday (15 August), reads a press release.

Chairman of Islami Bank Foundation and Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Bir Muktijoddha Professor Dr Kazi Shahidul Alam,  spoke as the chief guest at the event. 

IBF Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Md Saleh Zahoor delivered the keynote address IBF's EC Chairman Dr Tanveer Ahmad, IBF Member Prof Dr Fasiul Alam, Kamrul Hasan, Syed Abu Asad, IBF Member and IBBL Managing Director Muhammad Monirul Maula also spoke in in the meeting.  

Muhammad Ali, Executive Director of Islami Bank Foundation presided over the meeting.

Speeches were also deliverd by Saleh Iqbal and Abdus Samad GM and Dr Mozammel Hossain Khan Training coordinator. 

All levels of officials and employees of Islami Bank Foundation participated in the event. 

Besides, prayers and discussion meetings were all organised at Islami Bank Hospitals, Islami Bank Community Hospitals, Islami Bank School and College, Technical Education Institutes, Medical College and Health Education Institutes run by Islami Bank Foundation. Free medical camps were arranged by the Islami Bank Hospitals.

Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

Now | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

3h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

5h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

6h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

The smart band that will alert you of high temperature

14m | Videos
Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

6h | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

6h | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador