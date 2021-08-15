IBBL place floral wreaths at Bangabandhu’s memorial

Banking

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:06 pm

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) observed the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday in befitting manner.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank placed floral wreath at the memorial of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32, said a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Reza Md Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, Md Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, executives, officials and employees of head office of the bank were present on the occasion.

IBBL / Islami Bank / Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited

