IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds agent banking conference

The Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing.

The conference was held at BRAC Learning Center in Mymensingh on Saturday.

Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of the bank, addressed the conference as the chief guest.

Presided over by Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president, the function was also addressed by Mahboob Alam and ASM Rezaul Karim, executive vice presidents and Bashir Ahamed, Head of Mymensingh Zone.

Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone attended the conference.

