IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds agent banking conference

Banking

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds agent banking conference

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 07:58 pm
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds agent banking conference

The Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing.

The conference was held at BRAC Learning Center in Mymensingh on Saturday.

Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of the bank, addressed the conference as the chief guest. 

Presided over by Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president, the function was also addressed by Mahboob Alam and ASM Rezaul Karim, executive vice presidents and Bashir Ahamed, Head of Mymensingh Zone. 

Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone attended the conference.
 

 

IBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

7h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

8h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Superfood for strong immune system

5 Superfood for strong immune system

4h | Videos
Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

Shakib will not be going to BD tour of SA

4h | Videos
Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

Ukraine prepares for possible Russian attack to Kyiv

4h | Videos
Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf karim Exclusive Interview | Life Story of Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market