IBBL launches Financial Excellence through Sound Asset Management campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited launched a month long campaign titled 'Financial Excellence through Sound Asset Management' on Monday (31October).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the campaign at Islami Bank Tower as chief guest, read a media release.

Presided over by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Omar Faruk Khan & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors addressed the function as special guest.

Mohammod Ullah, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, A.F.M. Kamaluddin & Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and S.M. Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branch In-charges of the Bank attended the function through virtual platform.