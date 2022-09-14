IBBL launches 5 new products

Banking

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 03:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched three deposit products recently.

The products are: Mudaraba Education Savings Scheme, Mudaraba Expatriate Housing Deposit Scheme and Mudaraba Senior Citizen Monthly Profit Deposit Scheme and two investment products named Swapnokutir Semi pucca Housing & Swapno bunon Education Investment Scheme.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank, formally launched the products on Tuesday (13 September) at the bank's head office, said a press release.  

Muhammad Qaisar Ali & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors, attended the programme as special guest.

The event was presided over by Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director, and Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president, gave the welcome speech.

Md Altaf Hossain, Md Nayer Azam, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Engr AFM Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, chief human resources officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of zones, branches and sub-branch in-charges of the bank attended the function through virtual platform.

Under the Education Savings Scheme, guardians can open monthly installment-based account in the name of minor. Account holders of 10 & 15 years tenure will get preference for IBBL scholarship and up to 90% qard facilities against savings balance.

Any non-resident Bangladeshi can open an account under Mudaraba Expatriate Deposit scheme. The tenure of the account is 3, 5, 10 and 15 years. Holders of this account will get preference in case of availing investment for Building construction and buying flat.

Senior Bangladeshi citizen above 50 can open Mudaraba Senior Citizen Monthly Deposit Scheme. Card holders of this account will enjoy discount in paying hospital bills through IBBL card and up to 90% qard facilities against savings balance.

Professionals having monthly income over Tk30 thousand can avail investment under Swapnokutir Housing Investment Scheme. Bank will provide investment up to Tk30 lakh in rural and commercial area under this scheme.

Education Investment Scheme is designed for facilitating students who intend to higher study home and abroad. Students above 18 years or parents of the minor are eligible for this investment.

