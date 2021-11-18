IBBL inaugurates QR payment through CellFin app

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated digital payment service "QR Payment" through CellFin app with SSL COMMERZ.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday at Islami Bank Tower in the capital, read a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the service as chief guest.

Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, group advisor of SSL COMMERZ, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of IBBL, addressed the programme as special guests.

Other senior officers of IBBL and SSL COMMERZ were also present in the programme.

