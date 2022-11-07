IBBL inaugurates Bonpara branch in Natore

Banking

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:21 pm

IBBL inaugurates Bonpara branch in Natore

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 392nd branch at Bonpara of Natore district on Monday (7 November). 

Professor Md Abdul Quddus, Member of Parliament (Natore-4), inaugurated the branch as chief guest. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, presided over the function.  

Siddiqur Rahmman, Deputy Managing Director, Md Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank, KM Zakir Hossain, Mayor of Bonpara Municipality and Mariyom Khatun, Upazila Nirbahi Officer also addressed the programme. 

Al Awal, Head of Bonpara branch thanked the audience. Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, Professor of Rajshahi University, Md Abdur Razzak Molla, Principal of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mojib govt womenÕs college, Father Dr Sankar Dominick Gomez, Principal of Saint Joseph School & College, Nazma Begum, Head teacher of Begum Rokeya Govt. 

Girls High School and Dhirendranath Saha, President of Hindu-Buddha-Christan unity parishad  Bonpara unit addressed on behalf of the customers. Employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

