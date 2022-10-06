IBBL inaugurates Bhujpur branch in Chattogram

Banking

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 05:23 pm

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 389th branch at Bhujpur in Fatikchhari of Chattogram on Thursday (6 October).

Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, Chairman at the Executive Committee of the bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, JQM Habibullah, Additional Managing Director, Md Maksudur Rahman and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents were present as special guest.

Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, Head of Chattogram North Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Mohammed Tanbir Hasan, Head of Bhujpur branch thanked the audience.  

Noor Mohammad Al Kaderi, Former Upazila Vice Chairman, SMH Shahjahan Chowdhury Shipon, Chairman, Bhujpur Union Parishad, Alahj Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman, Harualchhari Union Parishad and Nazim Uddin Bacchu, Businessman & Social Worker addressed the program on behalf of clients and well-wishers.

Muhammad Jamal Uddin, Senior Vice President & A.M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President along with Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.
 

