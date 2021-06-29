IBBL holds virtual board meeting

Banking

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:51 am

IBBL holds virtual board meeting

IBBL virtual board meeting held on 27 June 2021

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:51 am
IBBL virtual board meeting
IBBL virtual board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held virtually on 27 June 2021, states a press release. 

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, foreign Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.

