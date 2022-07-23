IBBL holds half-yearly business dev conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited on Friday organized half-yearly business sevelopment conference of sub-branches at a Local Convention Centre in the capital.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest, read a media release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director addressed as special guest.

Presided by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Development Wing of the Bank, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Rafiqul Islam & A S M Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the program.

Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President, other executives & officials along with 226 Sub-Branch in-charges of the Bank attended the conference.