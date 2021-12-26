IBBL, Evercare Hospital Chattogram sign MoU

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Evercare Hospital Chattogram signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities recently at IBBL Chattogram Zone Office.

In presence of Managing Director and CEO of IBBL Mohammed Monirul Moula, General Manager of Evercare Hospital Chattagram Dr Mohammed Fazl-E-Akbar Chowdhury, and Deputy Managing Director of IBBL JQM Habibullah signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

IBBL Senior Executive Vice Presidents Mohammed Shabbir and Executives Vice-Presidents Md Nayer Azam, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin along with executives and officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members and Debit & Khidmah Credit Card holders will enjoy discount facilities from the Evercare Hospital Chattogram.