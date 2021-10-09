IBBL Dhaka East & North Zones hold Business Development Conference
Dhaka East and Dhaka North Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Business Development Conference on 6 October, Wednesday at Islami Bank Tower.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest.
Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir, Mohammod Ullah and Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and A M Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President also addressed the conference.
Head of Branches under Dhaka East and Dhaka North Zone attended the conference.