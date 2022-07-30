IBBL Chattogram region holds Shari‘ah webinar

Chattogram North & South Zone and 2 corporate branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' virtually on Saturday (30 July).

Professor Salim Uddin, chairman at the Executive Committee of the bank, addressed the webinar as chief guest, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, was present as a special guest.

Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, Member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as key discussant.

Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shari'ah secretariat addressed the programme.

Presided over by Meah Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South zone, Mohammad Nurul Hossain, Head of Chattogram North also attended the program. Executives and officials under Chattogram north & south zone and Agrabad & Khatungonj Corporate Branches attended the webinar.