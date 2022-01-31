IBBL awarded as strongest Islamic retail bank in Bangladesh and Asia

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been awarded as "Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Bangladesh" in the 7th Islamic Retail Banking Awards conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA and Islamic Retail Banking Awards.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of IBBL handed over the recently received award to Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, chairman of the bank, said a press release.

The award is based on a global ranking of Islamic banks and retail financial institutions from the USA, Asia and Africa carried by Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance.

The same organisation also awarded Islami Bank as the "Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Asia".