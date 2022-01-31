IBBL awarded as strongest Islamic retail bank in Bangladesh and Asia

Banking

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 05:06 pm

Related News

IBBL awarded as strongest Islamic retail bank in Bangladesh and Asia

The award is based on a global ranking of Islamic banks and retail financial institutions from the USA, Asia and Africa carried by Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 05:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been awarded as "Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Bangladesh" in the 7th Islamic Retail Banking Awards conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA and Islamic Retail Banking Awards. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of IBBL handed over the recently received award to Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, chairman of the bank, said a press release.

The award is based on a global ranking of Islamic banks and retail financial institutions from the USA, Asia and Africa carried by Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance. 

The same organisation also awarded Islami Bank as the "Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Asia".

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / Islamic banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

6h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

8h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

9h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

23h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

23h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city