IBBL and National Hospital sign MoU

Banking

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 05:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and National Hospital, Chattogram have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities at IBBL Chattogram Zone Office.

Under the agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members, as well as debit and khidmah credit card holders, will enjoy discount facilities from the National Hospital, said a press release.

In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, JQM Habibullah, deputy managing director of IBBL, and Dr Mohammad Yeosuf, managing director of National Hospital, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing director, Mohammed Shabbir, senior executive vice president, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin, executive vice presidents of IBBL, along with executives and officials of both the institutions, were present on the occasion.

IBBL / National Hospital / MoU

