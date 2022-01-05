IBBL and Max Hospital signs MoU

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Max Hospital Ltd, Chattogram signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities recently at IBBL Chattogram Zone Office.

Under this agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members and debit and Khidmah credit card holders will enjoy discount facilities from the Max Hospital Ltd, reads a press release.

In presence of Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammed Monirul Moula, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL JQM Habibullah, and General Manager of Max Hospital Ltd Ranjan Prashad Das Gupta, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Deputy Managing Director Md Nayer Azam, Senior Executive Vice President Mohammed Shabbir, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin, along with executives and officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.