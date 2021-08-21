IBBL and Mastercard to launch Shariah-based dual currency cards Sunday

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and global payment innovation pioneer Mastercard will introduce Shariah-based dual currency debit, credit & prepaid cards to advance the cross-border capabilities of the financial ecosystem in Bangladesh.

The launching programme will be held at 11am on Sunday virtually, with Planning Minister MA Mannan as the chief guest.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, the chairman of Central Shari'ah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh, will be present as the special guests at the programme.

