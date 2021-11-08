IBBL achieves ‘Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2021’

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:45 pm
The Global Islamic Finance Awards was announced at a virtual programme on 14 September

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has achieved UK based "Award for the Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2021" conferred by The Global Islamic Finance Awards (Gifa), a tribute to the outstanding services rendered to the community.

This 11th Global Islamic Finance Awards was announced at a virtual programme on 14 September 2021.

Professor Humayon Dar, chairman of Gifa addressed welcome speech in the program. After getting the award from Gifa, Professor Dr Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of IBBL, received the award from Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank recently.

High officials from international regulatory agencies, bank and nonbanking financial institutions took part on the occasion.

