IBBL achieves Best Bank Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has achieved the 'Best Bank in Bangladesh' Award in the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022 presented by South Asian Partnership Summit.

M A Mannan, MP Minister for Planning handed over the award as Chief guest to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank on Thursday, (22 September) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka, read a media release.

Morshed Alam, MP, Asha Jayamanne, Founder & Chairperson, South Asian Partnership Summit & Business Excellence Awards, Muhammad Qaisar Ali & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President of Islami Bank along with officials of different organizations were present on the occasion.