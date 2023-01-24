IBBL 3-day Business Development Conference ends 

Banking

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 12:01 pm

Related News

IBBL 3-day Business Development Conference ends 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL, presided over the programme

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 12:01 pm
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL, Professor Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, chairman of Audit Committee, Major General (Retd) Engr Abdul Matin, chairman of Risk Management Committee, Professor Md Fashiul Alam, director, and Professor Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, and other guests pose for a photograph at the concluding ceremony of a three-day Business Development Conference of IBBL. PHOTO: COURTESY
Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL, Professor Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, chairman of Audit Committee, Major General (Retd) Engr Abdul Matin, chairman of Risk Management Committee, Professor Md Fashiul Alam, director, and Professor Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, and other guests pose for a photograph at the concluding ceremony of a three-day Business Development Conference of IBBL. PHOTO: COURTESY

The concluding ceremony of a three-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf on Sunday. 

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of the bank, addressed the concluding session of the conference as the chief guest.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme while Professor Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, chairman of Audit Committee, Major General (Retd) Engr Abdul Matin, chairman of Risk Management Committee, Professor Md Fashiul Alam, director, and Professor Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, addressed the programme as special guests. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, addressed the welcome speech while Professor Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, conducted doa-munazat. Mohammed Nasir Uddin, director, Md Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, additional managing directors, along with deputy managing directors, head office executives, head of 16 Zones and head of 394 branches of the bank attended the conference.

Prof Md Nazmul Hasan in his speech said that the deposit, investment and foreign exchange business of the bank is increasing every year as a reflection of the trust of the people of the country. The trend continues in 2022 as well. 

He called upon all to emphasise agriculture and other productive sectors to counter the possible recession. He urged everyone to be dedicated to serving customers with utmost professionalism and planning and implementing plans given the changing global financial situation.

Md Sahabuddin, vice chairman of the bank, said that the officers and employees have to work tirelessly to continue the people's love for Islami Bank. He emphasized investing in productive sectors. 

He said that all activities of the bank should be conducted with honesty, sincerity, accountability and transparency following the rules and regulations in all activities of the bank. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his presidential speech said, "Islami Bank has formulated investment schemes keeping in mind the needs and demands of customers. We conduct investment activities with due importance to all investment products of the bank. He called upon the managers to take care of the officers to improve their skills."

Other speakers here at the conference said that Islami Bank is working as a custodian of people's deposits. Adherence to the central bank, regulatory bodies and Shari'ah principles is part of the culture of Islami Bank. They called upon all for professionalism, timely decision-making and implementation, and customer service with sincerity.

IBBL / Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

3h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

4h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

17h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

16h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February