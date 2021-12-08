IBB holds admin and finance committee meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB) organised its 58th admin and finance committee meeting on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shams-UL Islam, chairman of IBB Admin and Finance Committee and managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank presided over the event, said a press release.

The committee has taken a set of important decisions about administration and finance to make the organisation dynamic.

Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank Managing Director Md Mosaddake-UL-Alam, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Managing Director Md Afzal Karim, Exim Bank Managing Director and CEO Dr Mohammad Haider Ali Mia, First Security Islami Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Wasek Md Ali, Jamuna Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed and IBB Secretary General Laila Bilkis Ara attended the meeting.

