HSBC voted ‘market leader’ and ‘best service’ in Bangladesh by Euromoney

HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, US, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, US, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has been voted 'Market Leader' in Bangladesh for the 12th time and the 'Best Service' in Bangladesh for four years in a row, in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2021. 

Globally, this is the 10th year in a row that HSBC has taken the top spot for corporates, reads a press release.

HSBC Bangladesh has a wide range of liquidity management products across payables, receivables, clearing and foreign currency, liquidity, liability and investments. 

This year the bank launched a Cash Flow Forecasting tool to help clients build a more accurate picture of their future finances and manage liquidity. In addition, to support the digital banking requirements of the clients, HSBC Bangladesh has already launched smart digital propositions like: Enhanced Virtual Account, Direct Debit, eVAT, eDuty etc. The bank is invested in continuing the momentum by providing clients with more digital solutions in the coming time span.

Commenting on the country wins, HSBC Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer Mahbub Ur Rahman, said, "This award is a testament of the confidence our customers have bestowed on us as to our superior capability and service standard in the cash management space. We are humbled. This award makes us more responsible towards the future journey of our customers and stakeholders while we continue to connect them to a world of opportunities."

Kevin Green, Country Head of Wholesale Banking at HSBC Bangladesh added, "I would like to congratulate team Bangladesh for this remarkable achievement and look forward to continuing supporting our clients. We will continue to digitise at scale and help client's to build smarter business with a simpler and better informed customer experience."

This survey is conducted by the leading global business and finance focused magazine Euromoney. The awards indicate HSBC's leadership in Cash Management in the country.

