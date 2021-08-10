HSBC named Bangladesh's best international retail bank

HSBC Bangladesh has recently been named Bangladesh's "International Retail Bank of the Year," at the Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2021.

The award recognised the strengths of the bank's personal banking capabilities and the commitment to offer the best international connectivity for customers.

It also acknowledged the innovation, resilience and unwavering focus on customer service that had been delivered during the unprecedented challenging times.

"This award is an endorsement of HSBC's continuous innovation and client-centric solutions in today's changing environment. Our global network and breadth of expertise enable us to support individuals, families, business owners, investors and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh," HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman said.

"We at HSBC Bangladesh are ever grateful to our retail banking customers for putting their trust in us and inspiring us to reach new heights," Ahmed Saiful Islam, head of Wealth and Personal Banking of HSBC Bangladesh, said.