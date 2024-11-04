Helal Ahmed made BASIC Bank chairman

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 06:11 pm

Helal Ahmed Chowdhury. File Photo: Collected
Helal Ahmed Chowdhury. File Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Helal Ahmed Chowdhury as the chairman of BASIC Bank Limited for the next three years.

A notification, signed by Afsana Bilkis, deputy secretary of the finance ministry's Financial Institutions Division, was issued in this regard on 31 October, said ministry sources today (4 November).

The notification asked the authorities concerned to take the necessary measures, including obtaining the approval of Bangladesh Bank, in line with the Bank Companies Act 1991 to appoint Helal as a director of the BASIC Bank board and the bank's chairman for three years from the date of his joining.

Helal, an independent director of Bank Asia Limited, is a veteran banker with more than four and a half decades of banking experience.

